CNBC-TV18’s new digital series ‘My Money Mantra’ takes a sneak-peek into the money management playbook of popular youth icons

10th March 2022: With ‘Growth’ being the utmost priority, everyone aspires to make the best out of their money by investing at the right places and the right time. However, an overflow of information and data without proper guidance can often make it overwhelming for a person to make the best decisions. Everybody aspires to grow professionally and financially. They relate to popular personalities and are influenced by them. So, why not have them tell us their money mantras in our series ‘My Money Mantra’ – wherein we feature candid conversations with some of the most renowned social influencers and celebrities

The series, as the name suggests, intends to connect with prominent influencers from different walks of life who will share their ‘money mantra’. The personalities will chronicle the ways and means that worked for their finances and wealth building, money habits that led to their growth, their journey towards financial independence, best investment decisions, favourite purchases, and everything else of interest when it comes to money matters.

The first episode of this series saw YouTuber and actor, Prajakta Koli aka ‘MostlySane’, sharing her experiences and understanding of handling financial decisions. From her first paycheck to her go-to people for money related decisions, the YouTuber spilled the beans about her ‘money mantra’ for success. The upcoming episodes of the series will see interesting conversations that will give a glimpse of the decisions that drove the financial growth of some of the popular personalities such as, Kunal Vijaykar, Gopal Datt, Cyrus Broacha, amongst others.

Talking about the launch of this series, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “Money matters, and with the new series we intend to reach out to the youth who have just joined the workforce, and are taking their first steps towards financial freedom and security. ‘My Money Mantra’ is an initiative that brings together youth icons from varied walks of life who through their stories drive the importance of being financially independent, empowered and secure. We capture the key milestones in their lives, right from the time they earned their first paycheck, to making the first investment. We believe by sharing their personal journey from earning to saving to investing, and achieving financial independence, these young achievers will shine the light on the need for financial freedom”

Catch the latest episode of ‘My Money Mantra’ here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojCb3NZ6y2U