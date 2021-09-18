CNBC-TV18’s ‘Startup Street’ turns two!

The country’s most comprehensive daily show on startups, Startup Street brings you thirty minutes of what is making news, the key newsmakers, the policy moves that impact this universe, following the money trail, industry trends and innovation in the Startup realm.

Beaming live from India’s hottest startup hubs, the show focuses on entrepreneurs and ventures that are creating value, driving innovation and taking the India story global.

Over the past two years and through the pandemic, Startup Street has brought together the biggest voices from the startup ecosystem, has been on the frontline sharing stories of founders trying to navigate the lockdowns and has been taking status checks across sectors. In addition to showcasing entrepreneurial ventures, the show also features angel and venture capital activities/investments, campus start-ups, and international entrepreneurs.

The show is led by CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor, Shereen Bhan along with Shruti Mishra from Mumbai and Mugdha Variyar from Bengaluru.

Through the show the channel aims to put the spotlight on the pioneers and disruptors of the Indian economy. The show’s programming is segmented into #What’sBrewing, #CheckingIn, #HotSeat, #Trendspotting, #InvestorEye that features a stellar line up of exclusive stories, investigative scoops, newsbreaks, financial report cards, latest statistics of startups and unicorns along with in-depth interviews of the stalwarts of the industry. Showcasing the drivers of the new economy, Startup Street aims to be the one-stop destination for everything startup.

Commenting on two years of Startup Street, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said,

“For us at CNBC-TV18, these 2 years have been very exciting and gratifying to constantly cover the ever dynamic and coming of age stories of India’s startup universe. While the pandemic has been a difficult time for the entire nation, Indian startups have shown much resilience and have innovated themselves in their own unique way to survive and thrive. We are happy to reach this milestone with Startup Street, and we look forward to presenting more of these stories and building a robust community of founders and investors.”