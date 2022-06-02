CNBC-TV18’s ‘Young Turks’ turns 20; bringing a special content line-up to celebrate 20 years of the iconic show this month

~ Celebrating the success of its flagship show of two decades and counting, the special lineup – Young Turks @ 20 – will showcase engaging content on the Indian startup ecosystem along with exclusive conversations straight from the Silicon Valley ~

Mumbai, 2nd June 2022: CNBC-TV18, the undisputed leader in English business news, has been steadfast in providing relevant news, insights and analysis to its audience via curated shows that add value to their business and life choices. One of its marquee shows is Young Turks; a brand that was well ahead of its time and the curve, putting the spotlight on Indian start-ups before it was fashionable to do so. Started in 2002, Young Turks, completes 20 glorious years of chronicling stories of first generation entrepreneurs, who didn’t have storied backgrounds or deep pockets but they had the audacity of hope and leveraged the digital quotient to build businesses relevant for a post liberalisation, mobile first generation. Serving as a launch-pad for the Indian start-up community, ‘Young Turks’ has been the go-to source of inspiration for young entrepreneurs, futurists and challengers. Led by CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor- Shereen Bhan, Young Turks has helped build India’s start-up ecosystem.

The show’s contribution has been greatly acknowledged by the startup community as well, with a lot of them sharing their love for the show through Twitter:

“An enduring journey that has provided a powerful platform for startups. Bravo!”

– Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

“Thank you for bringing startup stories to the public for 20 years. Congratulations! @ShereenBhan. You focused on startups when it wasn’t fashionable. The rest of the media followed you. Startup India owes you big time.”

– Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman, Indian Angel Network; Co-Founder, NASSCOM

“Congratulations @ShereenBhan and team @CNBCYoungTurks. What an amazing run! Wishing you all the best for the ‘next 20’”

– Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital

“Congratulations @ShereenBhan! Have such fond memories of my first interview way back in 2006 ☺️ Best wishes for next 20 years.”

– Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm

“The role that Young Turks has played in celebrating & promoting the startup ecosystem is truly unmatched and your own role, Shereen, has been nothing short of phenomenal. My first TV interview ever was on Young Turks & I can tell you, I was seriously nervous! Best wishes for the next 20!”

– Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder & CEO, Snapdeal

“Congratulations to @CNBCYoungTurks on celebrating 2 decades of empowering startups and fostering the startup ecosystem by bringing stories to the public.”

– Indian Angel Network

CNBC-TV18 marks the 20th anniversary of India’s largest start-up platform with ‘Young Turks @ 20’, a special programming line-up featuring priceless, actionable insights from key Indian and global start-up stalwarts. This special line-up which will not just dig into the rich archives of Young Turks to encapsulate a look back into the journey of some of India’s biggest startup founders, their learnings, vision for India’s startup space, and actionable insights for budding entrepreneurs, but also help chart out an action plan to cope with the current challenging environment. The series will offer a masterclass that will see investors and investees sharing expertise on topics such as – establishing the right start-up plan, effective business operations, and strategies to scale a start-up, and more.

The highlight of this special line-up will be the Season 2 of “Young Turks – Voices From The Valley”, which will see team CNBC-TV18 back in Silicon Valley in USA, to catch the biggest global executives, thought leaders and investors for in-depth conversations. This will also see a special ‘SaaS Roundtable’, featuring prominent tech entrepreneurs who will put a spotlight on the burgeoning Indian SaaS landscape, untapped opportunities and innovative SaaS strategies.

The star-studded line-up of guests on Young Turks@20 will include, Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks Inc., Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal, Nitish Mittersain of Nazara, Sanjeev Bikhchandani of Info Edge, Sanjeev Aggarwal of Helion, and Jeff Maggioncalda of Coursera, among others.

Sharing her thoughts on this, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, said, “Since 2002, Young Turks on CNBC-TV18 has focused on the value being created by start-ups. We were the first brand that mainstreamed the conversation around start-ups and we take pride in honouring the legacy of this show with a special programming line-up exclusively curated for our viewers who have been following us all these years.”

Tune in to CNBC-TV18 to catch the Young Turks @20 special programming through the month, starting 2nd June, Thursday, 6:30 PM.