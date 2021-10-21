CNN-News18 announces special programming on T20 World Cup 2021

New Delhi, 21 October 2021: Buoyed by the exciting IPL 2021, the nation is now eagerly looking forward to ICC World T20. Adding to the cricket fever, CNN-News18 has announced special programming Bring The Cup Home, to keep the fans apprised with all the developments during this highly anticipated tournament.

Bringing a unique mix of cricketing insights and entertainment, the programming will cover in-depth breakdown of the upcoming matches of team India along with post-match analysis. Along with the preview and review shows, CNN-News18 will also telecast exclusive highlights, interviews and features right from ground zero. The channel’s editorial team led by Senior Anchor, Shivani Gupta who will be joined by renowned cricketers and experts such as Wasim Jaffer, Ayaz Memon and Vimal Kumar. The panel will comment on Team India’s game plan during pre-match shows and share insights and analysis in post-match reviews.

Building on its legacy of bringing comprehensive programming covering marquee international events, CNN-News18 will continue to deliver unparalleled reportage with ICC T20 World Cup.

Watch ICC T20 World Cup programming from October 22nd at 6.30 pm only on CNN-News18