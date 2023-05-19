CNN-News18 Unveils Exciting On-Air Programming for G7 Summit, Featuring Exclusive Coverage and Insights

19th May 2023: CNN-News18, India’s leading English news channel, is excited to unveil its highly anticipated on-air programming for the 49th G7 summit being held at Hiroshima, Japan. With a commitment to delivering comprehensive news coverage and insightful analysis, CNN-News18 has curated an exceptional line-up of shows and segments to keep viewers well-informed about the significant proceedings of the G7 meetings.

The G7 Summit, an annual gathering of leaders from seven major economies, serves as a platform for global cooperation and decision-making on pressing issues. During this prestigious event, heads of state or government from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States come together to discuss and address critical challenges impacting the world.

As part of the weekend show ‘World 360’, CNN-News18 Political Editor Marya Shakil will present an exclusive segment exploring the significance of India’s special invitation to the G7 summit and President Biden’s decision to curtail his trip beyond the G7. The coverage will also take place on CNN-News Prime Time which will cover the inauguration of Gandhi bust in Hiroshima and spotlight the vibrant Indian diaspora in Japan showcasing their achievements, contributions and experiences. The G7 coverage will shed light on the implications of key decisions made by world leaders on geopolitical issues.

India’s presence at the G7 summit is a testament to the country’s increasing influence on the global stage. CNN-News18 will feature in-depth analysis, expert interviews, and exclusive reports as part of its extensive coverage of India’s contributions, commitments, and priorities at the summit, highlighting the nation’s potential to drive positive change. This exceptional coverage aims to provide viewers with a thorough understanding of the summit, capturing its essence and showcasing India’s significant role in shaping discussions, initiatives, and policies that have a global impact.

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 said, “At CNN-News18, we’re excited to present our captivating on-air programming for the highly anticipated 49th G7 Summit. The summit is going to be historic specially with Japanese PM considering India as an indispensable partner for peace in the Indo-Pacific region. CNN-News18 has a legacy of extensive coverage of international and geopolitical events through on-ground reportage. The channel always strives to provide a stellar repertoire of content across all formats. Join us as we bring to you an extensive coverage, analysis, and outcomes of this historic summit.”

Witness history unfold as world leaders gather to address global challenges and shape the future of international cooperation at G7 summit. Tune in to CNN-News18 Prime Time every day till 21 May, and catch World 360 on Saturday, 20 May at 6:30pm and 10:30pm, only on CNN-News18.