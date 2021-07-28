Co-working startup CoWorkZen launches in Noida, plans to launch 3 more units in future

Lately, the growth of Co-working spaces has seen a rise offering lucrative benefits ranging from flex working hours to affordable seating costs to robust infrastructure to networking opportunities. With an aim to create these opportunities for businesses, CoWorkZen, a Noida based coworking space is all set to launch its first setup.

The pandemic has pushed the country towards technology, thus more startups around the space are going to come up solving all the corporate problems that were raised during the lockdown and work from home scenario, thus again more requirement for coworkings.

After championing the launch in Noida followed by 4 centers, the brand plans expansion to tier 2 cities, where companies can place their small teams at their centers and get their work done, while not having to bear the costs of relocation plus heavy iteration which happens due to long travel hours or away from family scenarios.

The brand is also coming up with an academy that will be coaching the startups on how to build the business involving Ideology mentoring, Product mentoring and Technology mentoring.

With an initial investment of 40 Lakhs, this bootstrapped project aims at driving a potential revenue upto 85 Lakhs in the first year by various services.

CoWorkZen is already 35% booked in the pre-launch, where some of the existing Clients include ServerGuy , HariOm Electronics, NPRA and Associates and others.

According to Nayan Verma, Founder, CoWorkZen,”We have taken the plunge upon ourselves to scale the businesses by providing customised office-management solutions for our clientele where they can have a hassle-free experience with ready-to-work setups. Our services accentuate the office management by reducing the operational-costs along with networking-opportunities thus serving a delectable experience to our customers,”

According to Vishal Datt Wadhwa, Founder, CoWorkZen,”What sets us apart is that we provide Incubation and mentoring programs that are planned twice a year where in selected few startups will be mentored by the industry experts, where they can run their business smoothly and can get any help required,”

The price of the individual desks start at Rs.6500 per seat and cabin seats start from Rs.7500 per seat with multiple options from single seater to 16 seater cabins available. With a capacity of 77 people, the center also has two training rooms with capacity of 35 each and one training room with capacity of 100 people so corporates can conduct their training and imperative sessions.

Speaking on choosing Noida as a location,”Noida is the IT hub for Uttar Pradesh and a likely location for UP generation to move to. Also, in the last few years, the location has seen growth in movement of MNC offices in the area as well. That by default makes it a likely choice for the startups to come as well. Also with the new UP government startup policies the area is likely to see more growth and take the NCR advantage,” concludes Vishal.

The coworking segment plugs the gap with hassle-free services for occupiers and charges are significantly lower across a wide rate-spectrum.