COAI Annual General Body Meeting 2023 held, Leadership Announced for 2023-2024

New Delhi, 15, June 2023: COAI, the apex industry body for the digital communications sector in the country, successfully concluded its Annual General Body Meeting for the Financial Year 2022-23. The meeting served as a platform for COAI Members to gather and discuss key developments, challenges, and opportunities in the sector. The COAI Leadership for 2023-24 was also announced at the meeting.

Mr. Pramod K. Mittal, President, of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., will once again hold the position of Chairperson while Mr. P. Balaji, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, will be the Vice Chairperson.

Mr. Pramod K. Mittal comes with rich experience of 40+ years in telecommunications. Before joining Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. as President, Mr. Mittal served in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, for over 37 years. Since 2000, he served as Deputy Director General (DDG) and then as Senior DDG, working in the telecommunication policy formulation and implementation, licensing, and regulatory wings of the DoT. During his tenure, he was responsible for the liberalization of Basic Services, the opening of National Long-Distance Services and International Long-Distance Services, introduction and implementation of the Unified Access Service Licence and the Unified Licence Regime.

Mr. P. Balaji is a member of the Core Leadership Team (CLT) of Vodafone Idea Ltd. He leads the company’s Regulatory, Public Policy, and Government Relations activities along with Industry Advocacy, Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, and CSR. A pioneer in the Telecom sector, he joined it at its infancy in 1993. Prior to joining Vodafone, Balaji was Managing Director of Nokia India and Sony Mobile and has held senior leadership positions in TATA group, AT&T, Ericsson, and Lucent Technologies. He is the Chairman of ASSOCHAM National Digital Communications Council, and a Member of the National Council of apex industry chambers CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and All India Management Association.

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI, expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support and exemplary leadership demonstrated by Mr. Pramod Kumar Mittal and Mr. P. Balaji during one of the most eventful years for the Indian telecom industry. Amongst many challenges as well as opportunities, the telecom industry stood resilient and continued to serve the nation as an essential service, delivering digital connectivity to individuals, businesses, and various other sectors of the economy. COAI is optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead for the industry, particularly as India advances with 5G and allied technologies, and trusts the leadership will continue to be instrumental in driving the Association and the sector’s efforts and growth forward.