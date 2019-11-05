Cochin Shipyard Signs Phase III Contract of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier for Indian Navy

Cochin Shipyard Limited signed the Phase-III contract for Construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier on October 31, 2019. The Phase-III contract covers the operational and harbor acceptance trials of various equipment and systems installed onboard and also the Sea Trials of the Carrier. The contract also covers some activities which are to be undertaken post-delivery of the vessel including support during weapon & aviation trials.

The contract was signed at the Ministry of Defence between Ms. Nidhi Chhibber, Joint Secretary & Acquisition Manager (Maritime Systems), MoD and Shri Suresh Babu N V, Director (Operations), CSL.

The contract value is above 3,000 crores.