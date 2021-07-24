Cockatoo all set to launch its first smartwatch- Y2 Smart

India’s home-grownfitness start-up Cockatoo, a fitness product manufacturer is all set to launch its first smart wearable device- The Y2 Smart, smartwatch exclusively on Amazon.
The fitness bug has hit hard. Finding ways to keep a track of fitness activities has become a challenge. Given today’s tech loving culture the smartwatch symbolises fashion as well as a gadget that keeps you stay connected and carry many features that are simpler to finish specific tasks without reaching out to smartphones. A smartwatch feels like a travel buddy on your wrist.
Featuring a premium design, seamless connection, smart fitness tracking and a long battery life, the Y2 smart comes as a powerful product creating a complete connected world. On the design front the watch has a 1.4”TFT touch display and 12 watch face that lets customizethe user’s mood with unlimited customizable watch face update. The Y2 smart also features water resistance ABS body (IP 68- certified) with a strong Apollo 3 processor, 6 Axis Accelerometer and a GPS sensor by UBLOX. The strong 10 day battery life of the device gives seamless connect without a worry. Keeping health features at the core, the device comes in with a Heart Rate tracking, Sleep Monitoring, Breath Training Mode, Step Count, Distance travelled, Calories burnt. The wearable also helps you select 4 Sports activity mode- Walking, Running, outdoor cycling and Indoor Cycling.
Now one can control the music or the camera of smartphone through the smartwatch. Get incoming call notifications and stay socially connected on WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook on the new Y2 smart. Additionally, the wearable comes with a clock date display, weather forecast, a stopwatch and GPS tracking.
Speaking about the smartwatch, Mr. Abhishek Gupta, Product Lead, Cockatoo, said, “We at Cockatoo have always provided best in class fitness products and keeping the same in mind we are sure the Y2 smartwatch will help us enhance better customer experience. As a brand, we are fully committed to provide high quality products to our customers at a reasonable price.”
The smartwatch also comes with one year free replacement warranty. The device supports both the platforms android as well as iOS. Please see below the product technical details.
