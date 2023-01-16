Cocoberry launches its 2nd store in Kolkata

New Delhi, January 16th, 2023: Cocoberry, India’s biggest frozen yogurt brand, opens a new store in Kolkata. The newly established outlet is located on Purna Das Road, with the purpose of attracting customers from the town region and neighboring, heavily populated areas.

Laksh Yadav, CEO of Cocoberry, said of the launch. “This is only the beginning. Cocoberry is rapidly expanding in Kolkata, and the brand is aiming to expand further across India. I am really pleased with Cocoberry’s accomplishments and milestones, which would not have been possible without a team like ours. “I wish everyone the best of luck, and we’re in Kolkata with a bang.”

The pandemic presented a challenge, but Cocoberry rose to the occasion, proving to be resilient and starting up where they had left off. They believe in spreading happiness throughout the world one frozen yogurt cup at a time.

Cocoberry is targeting a healthy community, like families, college-goers, and young adults. They also provide home deliveries as well. Cocoberry makes a product that is liked by people of all age groups as it is both healthy and tasty. The products are delicious with a wide range of froyo flavors, and the number of toppings ensures that the combinations are limitless. Fruity flavors such as mango, and green apple, and berries such as blueberry, blackberry, cranberry, raspberry, and strawberry are among them.

They also offer customized smoothies as a healthy beverage option and parfaits that contain yogurt, real fruit, and cereal, which makes it a healthy and tasty meal, along with yogurt-coated energy bars and herbal drinks. The most sellable of all are mango and blueberry. The most interesting part is that here the vanilla flavor is sugar-free and can be consumed even by diabetic people.

Cocoberry strives to make its store a family-friendly environment, with an emphasis on families, college students, young people, and children.