Cocoberry sets foot in Mumbai.

Cocoberry, India’s biggest frozen yoghurt brand, opens a new store in Mumbai’s primary target area of Andheri West. The newly established outlet is located on Andheri West, Oshiwara, one of the city’s busiest streets, with the purpose of attracting customers from the town region and neighboring, heavily populated areas. The opening was also graced by celebrities like Daisy Shah, Mr Faisu, Aashika Bhatia and Nia Sharma to name a few.

Laksh Yadav, CEO of Cocoberry, said of the launch. “This is only the beginning. Cocoberry is rapidly expanding in Mumbai, and we are delighted to work with the amazing Mr. Aadil Khann, a fitness fanatic and choreographer, on our Mumbai franchise, and the brand is aiming to expand further across India. I am really pleased with Cocoberry’s accomplishments and milestones, which would not have been possible without a team like ours. “I wish everyone the best of luck, and we’re back in Mumbai with a bang.”

The pandemic was a challenge, but Cocoberry rose to the occasion, proving to be resilient and starting up where they had left off. They believe in spreading happiness throughout the world, one frozen yoghurt cup at a time. Mr. Karan and Adil will open the Cocoberry branch in Mumbai.

Mr. Karan, Business Partner, CocoberryMumbai, said of the launch, “Given the richness of Mumbai’s history and legacy, I feel honoured and blessed to be in charge of a Cocoberry branch. I wish everyone on my team the best of luck in this new chapter, and we kindly welcome everyone to visit this outlet. “

Cocoberry is targeting a healthy community, like families, college-goers, and young adults. They also provide home deliveries as well. Cocoberry makes a product that is liked by people of all age groups as it is both healthy and tasty. The products are delicious with a wide range of froyo flavours, and the number of toppings ensures that the combinations are limitless. Fruity flavours such as mango, green apple, and berries such as blueberry, blackberry, cranberry, raspberry, and strawberry are among them. They also offer customised smoothies as a healthy beverage option and parfaits that contain yogurt, real fruit, and cereal, which makes it a healthy and tasty meal, along with yoghurt-coated energy bars and herbal drinks. The most sellable of all are mango and blueberry. The most interesting part is that here the vanilla flavour is sugar free and can be consumed even by diabetic people.

The company has recently launched a new branch in Dimapur, Nagaland. Cocoberry strives to make their store a family-friendly environment, with an emphasis on families, college students, young people, and children. This location will also provide home delivery.