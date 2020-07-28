Coconut Theatre Presents “Chai-Wai & Rangmanch – 2020”

Coconut Theatre; a wing of Coconut Media Box brings to you an array of new & classic plays with eminent story-lines, performances and star casts, all under one roof.

During this World-wide lockdown, Coconut Theatre has taken an ambitious and challenging initiative to organise online sessions on “Chai-Wai & Rangmanch – 2020” to connect the World Theatre through an online platform and achieved the purpose of this initiative successfully. Daily one Online Session has been organised with one Theatre Expert from India and various other countries on official Coconut Theatre Facebook Page at 6 PM Indian Standard Time. These sessions are open for all and no registration is required.

It would be great if you can consider this as an Extra-Ordinary Positive Activity during the lockdown and publish an article in your reputed Newspaper And / OR on the Digital platform, so Theatre Aspirants from across the world can watch (Online / Offline) and learn from these sessions.

The Golden opportunity sessions with Legends

104th Session with Shri Shatrughan Sinha – 30th July 2020

105th Session with Shri Subhash Ghai – 31st July 2020

106th Session with Smt.Supriya Pathak – 1st August 2020

107th Session with Smt. Shabana Azmi – 2nd August 2020

108th Session with Shri Rashmin Majithia – 3rd August 2020

on Coconut Theatre Facebook Page

If you would like to watch daily live sessions or previous session click the link

www.facebook.com/watch/CoconutTheatre/555712818663573/

Kindly like and follow Coconut Theatre Facebook Page.

www.facebook.com/CoconutTheatre/?epa=SEARCH_BOX