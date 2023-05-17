Cocoon Fine Rugs To Conduct A Sustainable Sundays Event Using Waste From Their Hand-Woven Carpets

May 17, Mumbai – Cocoon Fine Rugs is an award-winning retail brand known for its unique twist on traditional Persian rugs that convey a myriad of emotions and stories through the intricate designs embellished on them. Each rug is hand-made with love using high-quality silk and wool. With five stores across the country, the brand not only aims to raise the bar with regard to design but also feels the need to be as sustainable as possible in its operations.

We often find our biggest purpose by following our passions, and the story of the birth of Cocoon Fine Rugs is no different. Driven by a passion for art, Ayush Choudhary interacted with various carpet weavers and artisans from different parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat who were doing their best to preserve the age-old art form. These visits led him to develop a deep, emotional connection with the art form, which led to the establishment of Cocoon Fine Rugs in 2009.

On May 21st and 28th, the brand will be having its ‘Sustainable Sundays’ event, which will be held at the company’s store in Worli. Through this event, children will participate and learn about sustainability and the environment through activities in a fun and engaging manner. One of the activities will involve making artwork out of waste yarn that’s left out after the process of rug weaving. This will then be followed by a candle holder-making activity and a group activity of creating an ocean-themed installation that will stand at 10 feet tall. This installation will be used for the purpose of spreading awareness about our oceans.

This passion project by the founders, Ayush and Smriti Choudhary, aims at spreading awareness about sustainability and why it is important to make the best of the resources that we have at present. “Being an advocate of sustainable living, I observed that a lot of waste is generated during the rug weaving process, which can be transformed into something beautiful if we make an effort to think out of the box. This is what led me to conceptualize ‘Sustainable Sundays,’ an event in which children and their mothers can be a part of the creative process while knowing that they are doing something good for the environment. I then decided to collaborate with Hemali Jain, founder of Helm, who curates events, and with artist Rashi Aggarwal, who conceptualizes the activities for children,” said Smriti Choudhary, owner of Cocoon Fine Rugs.

So, come over and ‘edutain’ your children and yourself with the Sustainable Sunday series only at Cocoon Fine Rugs, and let’s go the extra mile for our environment.

Address: A – Block Basement, Shiv Sagar Estate, Dr. A. B. Road, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400018

Dates: May 21 & 28 (both Sundays)

Timings: 11 AM to 1 PM