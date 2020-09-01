‘Code For India’ Developers Launch ’60 Seconds?’: A micro-video app to capitalize on the current demand of content creators

1st September 2020: With a mission to provide an opportunity for talented creators to turn their passion into profit, ‘60 Seconds? App’–a micro-video platform has announced its launch in India. 60 Seconds? is an infotainment app that allows users to record, discover, and share one minute, short-format videos that are binge-worthy.

The app has been developed in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar focus by a team of talented developers from Code For India. It is an India-US tech organization with the mission to “Think Local, Hack Global” for building tech platforms on a large scale. Code For India is one of the fastest-growing tech communities in the World

Speaking about the launch, Kiruba Shankar, Co-founder and President of ‘60 Seconds? App’ said, “Video-based content is becoming the most preferred viewing format in India, and with the imminent arrival of 5G and massive bandwidth, 60Seconds App is well-placed to cater to this boom. We see an increasing trend among people who prefer recommended content over searching for content on their own. So, we have come up with an artificial intelligence-powered personalization mechanism that shows high-interest videos that are engaging for the viewers.”

He further iterated that “Our prime focus would be to have strict content moderation rules in place that ensure that the quality of the content is always high, and any inappropriate and unpleasant videos are quickly weeded out.”

As part of the launch, the team has launched a talent hunt that seeks to identify India’s most talented short video creators. A series of talent hunts in five categories have been launched: Dance, Singing, Comedy, Fashion and Business. Creators who garner the maximum points get to win Rs.1 lakh every month. More info at http://www.Got60Seconds.com/talenthunt

For the developers of 60Secs? ensuring data privacy has been the priority with all the data stored on servers in India and the US with the highest security standards. The app also allows creators to enjoy full ownership and control of their videos, which they can download, anytime they want. The AI-powered app is integrated with technology that is built and tested by various partners for enterprise-grade security.

60 Seconds? is a brand for social-benefit and not just a for-profit company. The co-founders’ vision is to create an impact on the environment, and they have pledged to plant one tree for every video that receives 100 likes.

Going forward, 60 Seconds? envisages to emerge as a creator-centric app, and has plans to provide a line of interesting features such as in-app editing, music soundtrack, filters, and special effects, in addition to the implementation of monetization tools that offer in-app currency for creators to earn.