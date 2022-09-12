Coffee Board of India launches on Amazon.in

Bengaluru, 12 September 2022: Amazon.in announced its partnership with Coffee Board of India, and the launch of select premium coffee brands on the A.in marketplace. Coffee Board of India is an organization for the coffee industry in the country and is managed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Through this association, premium range of coffee will be available on Amazon.in, that are sourced from the coffee producing regions of India including Karnataka offering 100% Arabica, Arabica & Robusta Blend, Chikmagalur and Coorg Arabica. India’s coffee culture is growing, and customers can expect exciting offerings on Amazon.in to buy their favourite beverage online. With this association, the sellers and small businesses stand to benefit from increased customer demand, discovery of their products and higher sales ahead of the festivities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Coffee Board of India to allow our customers to access a range of premium quality coffee on Amazon.in. This is in line with our endeavor to offer flavors of Indian coffee at value offers with the convenience of safe and fast delivery to our customers. Indian brands find value to partner with us and sell on A.in and this offering is an arm to boost ‘vocal for local’. Ahead of the festive season, associations like these will support Amazon.in in offering a wider selection of regional products for customers, which represent India’s rich socio-cultural fabric” said Nishant Raman, Director – IN Consumables, Amazon India. “Now, we are expanding our reach by launching four premium coffees such as Coorg Arabica Coffee (GI), Chikmagalur Arabica Coffee (GI), 100% Arabica coffee, A blend of Arabica and Robusta under ‘India Coffee’ brand and affordable coffees such as 100% Arabica & A blend of Arabica and Robusta under ‘Coffees of India’ brand. Coffee Board’s collaboration with Amazon is expected to boost the domestic coffee consumption. Our coffees are sourced from the best coffee estates to suit the taste of millions of coffee connoisseurs across the country” says Dr. K.G. Jagadeesha, IAS, CEO & Secretary, Coffee Board of India.

India’s coffee exports stood at a rise of 90% in April-June 2022 over the same period in FY 2013-14. As the seventh largest coffee producer in the world, India exports 70% of its coffee overseas. Acclaimed as a region known for the origin of high-quality coffee, India has created a niche for itself with seven Geographical Indication (GI) registered coffees that are offered globally. As international price volatility challenges prevail, the Coffee Board of India is strengthening the domestic appeal for pure coffee in India.