Cogniteam and 634AI Partner to Create Smarter, Safer, and More Efficient Mobility in Industrial Spaces

Nimbus by Cogniteam and MAESTRO by 634AI are joining forces aiming to reduce operational expenses and boost safety in warehouse robotics.

Cogniteam, developers of Nimbus, the robotics drag-and-drop operation system, is partnering with 634AI, developers of MAESTRO, a proprietary AI-powered centralized control tower that enables effective and harmonized indoor operations. This will help 634AI incorporate proven robotic software into its unique fork-based Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) development.

Nimbus was created to expedite robotic ventures by supplying a proven echo system for development, deployment, management, and seamless cloud connectivity. A natural fit with 634AI’s vision of the future of robotics and its MAESTRO platform, which aims to give superpowers to the most ordinary industrial spaces. Its semantic analytics, generated from a panoptic view of the floor, enables customers a fully coordinated operation of anything mobile – real-time safety alerts for man-driven vehicles, or navigating fleets of generic autonomous mobile robotic platforms, through a unified and flexible modular system, with greater safety.

With many other industries having incorporated robotics into their sector, 634AI believes that warehouse operations can improve their safety by welcoming autonomous machines. Bringing together these two technologies will help speed up introducing to the market 634AI’s unique AMR. Cogniteam’s involvement in the Israeli government’s Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) Consortium means that Nimbus will allow robots to better understand and anticipate human behavior while working in potentially hazardous human-robot environments.

Developing a robot from scratch, including ideation, development, hardware testing, software testing, and finally, deployment, means a new robotics system will reach the market in approximately 6 years. “We created Nimbus to help expedite new robotics ventures by supplying a proven ecosystem for development, deployment, management, and seamless cloud connectivity,” said Dr. Yehuda Elmaliach, CEO & Co-Founder of Cogniteam.

Amongst warehouse machinery, forklifts are the most common piece of equipment, making up 850,000 units throughout the United States, only. Forklifts demand skilled operators, with extensive training on proper usage. Due to labor shortages and various operational reasons, 50% of today’s forklifts are used inefficiently. More than 11% of these are involved in accidents, placing forklift accidents on OSHA’s notorious list of top 10 Most Frequently Cited Standards.(Information as retrieved from OSHA website)

Oren Levy, CEO of 634AI, said “For those who are integrating technology into their facilities, it is often an inefficient patchwork that puts operations and worker safety at risk. One of our goals is to allow robots to do the heavy lifting, both from worker safety and an operational efficiency standpoint. Cogniteam’s Nimbus lets us focus on our IP by freeing us from developing entire robot and fleet infrastructure that can take years to develop in-house.”

