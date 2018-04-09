Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – April, 8 April 2018 – Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences will hold The Coimbatore Digital Summit on 10th April 2018. The theme of the Summit is Think Big | Execute Smart | Deliver Growth.

The Summit will talk about how to breathe life into computerized vision as a client driven system that conveys genuine outcomes for business and furthermore how to execute these plans with the correct blend of ability, advances, projects, and accomplices.

There will be an inaugural session and three panel discussions: The First Panel dialog on “Showcasing Strategy Supercharged; Charting a Course for Success in a Rapidly Changing Digital World”. The Second Panel dialog is on “Content Marketing in a Post-Text World”. The Third Panel dialog is on “Showcasing in the Fake News Era”. The event will witness several renowned speakers like Mr. Rob Peck, Director – Client Services, O3M Directional Marketing; Mr. Faheem Ahmed, Founder and CEO, BYT Social; Mr. RBU Shyam Kumar, President, Cornerstone – Channel Channelizers; Mr. Sorav Jain, CEO, echoVME; Mr. Rohit Uttamchandani, Head – Digital Advertising & Content Marketing, Social Beat; Ms. Arunima Singh, Practice Lead-Digital and Social at Adfactors PR; Mr. Logesh Kumar, CEO, Infozub; Mr Chiranjit Deb, CEO , BigWig Media pvt Limited.

Go Digital is the popular expression that is changing organizations, families, government and the whole society. Online business and advanced advertising are causing disturbance in the exchange, trade and Industry. Shopping centers and substantial retailers are missing out to the online business wave. The gathering will give a stage to talk about and gauge the fate of instruction, industry and society as a rule because of the advanced breadth as said by Dr M.j .Xavier, Dean, School of Management, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Deemed to be University, Coimbatore.

The conference will unite Influential Leaders, Policy Makers, Eminent Digital Media Practitioners and Key Stakeholders to make an unparalleled stage for trade of exchanges. The representatives to the meeting should incorporate MD’s; CEO’s; CMO’s; Marketing Heads; Advertising Heads; Sales Heads; Strategy Heads; Brand Heads; Public Relation and Communication Heads; Digital Marketing Professionals; Social Media Professionals; Digital Marketing Enthusiasts; Media Professionals; Academicians; Students; and so on.

The event will be followed by distribution of Digital Excellence Award 2018. This honor praises business brilliance and advancement in the field of computerized innovations over a wide scope of controls, making it the just a single of its kind in India. The honor classifications might include: Digital Marketer of the Year (business astute): Airline; Automobile; Bank; Consumer Durables; E-Commerce; Education; Fashion; Film; FMCG; Food and Beverages; Healthcare; Hospitality; IT/ITES; Manufacturing; Mobile Operator; Mobile Handset; Travel; Tourism; Real Estate; Retail; and so forth | Social Media Agency of the Year | Digital Agency of the Year | Digital Campaign of the Year | Integrated Campaign of the Year | Digital Innovation of the Year | Digital Marketer of the Year (singular honor) | App of the Year | Website of the Year| web based business Website of the Year | Digital Brand of the Year | Digital Marketing Company of the Year.

The event organised by Karunya University will be one such big event that will be held in Coimbatore. This digital event is powered by Mediabytes. For further information visit the Mediabytes website (http://www.mediabytes.in/).