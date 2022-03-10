CoinDCX Joins Forces With BITS Pilani To Unlock Crypto’s Potential In India

New Delhi, India – March 2022 — CoinDCX, India’s first crypto unicorn and the nation’s safest crypto exchange, today announced its strategic research project partnership with the Computer Science Department of BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus, one of India’s leading Institute of Higher Learning to support crypto research, development, and innovation in the student community of India. This collaboration follows the launch of India’s most comprehensive learning resource platform — DCX Learn in 2020, to combat misinformation and drive awareness in emerging technologies and innovation, particularly as crypto advances towards mainstream adoption and grows in its importance.

“Blockchain and crypto have quintessential roles to play in helping high-growth, and digitally-inclined economies like India supercharge its pace of growth and development. If allowed to thrive, the technology has massive potential to engender real socio-economic change, by improving the lives of people and businesses. Through our research partnership with the Computer Science Department at the Pilani Campus of BITS, we seek to advance crypto innovation in India and value-add to the country’s blockchain ecosystem, with academia as a critical enabler,” said CoinDCX CEO & Co-Founder Sumit Gupta.

The research initiative will see CoinDCX and the Computer Science Department collaborating on research and education projects in the fields of Blockchain and Crypto, including Smart Contracts and DApps development. Leveraging the credentials of the faculty assigned towards this project from BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus in the field of Research and Development and CoinDCX’s technical know-how and expertise in Blockchain Technology, the joint initiative will focus on two key pillars — Blockchain literacy and Research in decentralized systems. This is also aligned with CoinDCX’s overall strategic focus of elevating understanding and knowledge of crypto and blockchain technology in India. Over 100 students are expected to be trained in the field of Blockchain Technology over the one year period, along with the preparation of educational material in the form of whitepapers on mutually agreed topics.