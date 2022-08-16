CoinSwitch announces 8-month maternity leave for employees

August 16th, 2022, India: CoinSwitch, India’s largest crypto investing firm, has extended maternity and paternity leaves for employees as part of its enhanced benefits program. CoinSwitch employees can henceforth avail maternity leave for 34 weeks (8 months) and paternity leave for 4 weeks (1 month).

The 34-week maternity leave at CoinSwitch is more than the 26 weeks mandated by the Indian government; the 4-week paternity leave is greater than the government-mandated 15 days.

“CoinSwitch is a fast-growing startup that values work-life balance. Our diverse workforce is our strength, helping us build a wealth-tech destination for every Indian. The enhanced parenthood benefits program will enable our employees to relish the joys of life without having to trade off their career goals. A happy employee leads to a happy user,” said Zeeshan Ramlan, Director and Head—HR, CoinSwitch.

CoinSwitch, a certified Great Place to Work®, recently introduced an industry-first pet care and adoption policy, in addition to other employee benefits programs including paid leaves for charity work, a raise in bereavement leaves from 5 days to two weeks, mandatory recharge days, paid leave on work- and wedding anniversary, and reimbursement of tuition fee.