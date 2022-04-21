CoinSwitch hires Ankit Vengurlekar as first-ever Editor-in-Chief

April 2022, Bengaluru: CoinSwitch, India’s largest Crypto investing app, has appointed Ankit Vengurlekar as Editor-in-Chief to strengthen user education initiatives as part of its mission to build an ecosystem that simplifies Crypto.

Ankit has spent nearly two decades leading content, conversations, and community engagement across newsrooms and global corporations, and will help CoinSwitch simplify complex concepts of Crypto and Blockchain technology. Ankit joins us from LinkedIn India, where he was the Managing Editor. He brings to the table expertise in designing and building content IPs.

“We are pleased to welcome Ankit to CoinSwitch. Educating users is a business imperative at CoinSwitch as we shape India’s crypto ecosystem. Ankit’s expertise in building and designing successful content IPs, and leading conversations through new-age media will help us deepen our user connect,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

Ankit is a podcast pioneer in the country and is known for his show on modern-day relationships on Saavn and Spotify. His content entrepreneur venture counted top consumer, auto, and tech brands as clients.

“These are exciting times as more and more Indians are adopting Crypto assets. To help them make informed decisions, it is important to offer content on the platform of their choice, in formats they prefer. I am stoked to be part of a team that puts the user at the forefront of every business decision,” said Ankit Vengurlekar, Editor-in-Chief, CoinSwitch.

CoinSwitch’s educational initiatives span across traditional and digital mediums, addressing the users in English and major Indian languages.

CoinSwitch has been strengthening its management team with leadership appointments including Ashish Chandra (General Counsel), Jayram Krishnan (Vice President, Product), Jayadevan PK (Senior Director, Communication and Content), Krishna Hegde (Senior Vice President, New Initiatives), Nishant Das (Global Head of Talent Acquisition), R. Venkatesh (Senior Vice `President, Public Policy), Sarmad Nazki (CFO), and Zeeshan Ramlan (Director and Head of HR).