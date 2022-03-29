CoinSwitch Is Now a Great Place to Work-Certified

India, March 29, 2022 – India’s largest Crypto investing app CoinSwitch has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, recognizing its ownership and purpose-driven culture, flexible work-life, and health benefits and rewards.

“We at CoinSwitch are bringing together a team of highly driven and talented employees to build the future of the internet, Web3, in India, in a fun and engaging workplace. It, therefore, gives me immense pride to be recognized as a Great Place to Work. This survey also provided us with actionable insights that can help us retain our position as an employer of choice in India’s Crypto and wealth tech space,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch. “At CoinSwitch, all 500-plus employees are committed to creating an ecosystem that simplifies Crypto and prioritizes user protection. Their customer obsession and will to fail fast and build better — the CoinSwitch way — earned us the trust of over 15 million registered users within 20 months of launching in India,” Singhal said.

Valued at $1.9 billion, CoinSwitch is backed by reputed investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.

“CoinSwitch believes in building an employee-first culture and employees are at the heart of all that we do. Our best-in-class policies and benefits stem from the voice of our employees. Throughout the employee lifecycle, we ensure that their experience is unique by building effective communication and collaboration, adding unique benefits, and creating a path between employees and the leadership,” Singhal added.

