CoinSwitch supports customers in five regional languages

16 February 2023: CoinSwitch, India’s largest crypto-investing platform, has expanded its language capabilities to support and address customer queries in five regional languages. Features like voice assistance, app explainers and live chat will now be supported in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi.

The initiative derives its insights from CoinSwitch’s annual investor report, “India’s Portfolio 2022”, released in December 2022, which found growing adoption of crypto in tier-2 cities like Jaipur, Pune, and Patna. These findings highlight the importance of offering regional language support, to enhance user experience and satisfaction.

“To empower our users to make wise investment decisions … to make money equal for all, we have to speak in the language of our users. We will continue to invest in capacity-building to provide our users with a seamless experience and guide them through their investment journey—in crypto and beyond,” said Vimal Sagar Tiwari, Co-Founder and COO of CoinSwitch.

Adding regional languages in the support system has resulted in a 20% decrease in overall customer queries. Company’s goal is to continuously improve the customer experience and reduce queries by another 40%.

CoinSwitch is committed to doing right by its users. Recently, the platform undertook an extensive and independent review of the company’s crypto and cash holdings, and published its custodial wallet addresses to provide complete transparency on customer funds and assets held by CoinSwitch.