Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Names Matt Horton Chief Marketing Officer

Raleigh, NC: Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, the leading real estate company in Triangle, announces the promotion of Matthew Horton to Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Matt will lead marketing efforts as part of the leadership team.

“Matt is an accomplished business leader and phenomenal marketer with proven expertise in delivering value to our businesses,” said Don Walston, the company’s founder, and chairman. “His level of integrity and professionalism is important to the future success of Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston.”

Horton joined Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in 2016 as the Director of Marketing and has led and developed strategic marketing initiatives to support the overall company, its divisions, and its more than 900 real estate agents and professional staff. In addition to leading the marketing front, Horton serves as President of the HPW Foundation, the charitable arm of Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, that annually gives away over 5000 turkeys during the holiday season and to date has donated over $1.6 million to local charities and nonprofits.

Before joining Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, Horton worked for two real estate investment trusts and began his career with the Carolina Hurricanes as a Client Relations Representative.

Horton earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. His hobbies include competing in IRONMAN Triathlons, playing hockey, and cheering on his former employer, the Canes. He resides in North Raleigh with his wife Stephanie and their daughter.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the leadership team at Coldwell Banker Howard Perry Walston at such an integral time for the company’s continued growth in the North Carolina real estate market,” said Horton.