Collabera Digital Acquires Pracedo to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Salesforce

London, The United Kingdom, 03 April 2023: Collabera Digital announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pracedo, a leading London-based Salesforce consulting and implementation partner. By joining together, Collabera Digital now strengthens the ability to deliver platform-economy Salesforce solutions to clients in Europe and Asia.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Pracedo, to serve our current and future clients seeking the agility and transparency Salesforce provides,” said Mehul Shah, Founder & Managing Director of Collabera Digital. “We presently serve clients all over the world seeking to thrive in an economy that runs on platforms like Salesforce. With our combined capabilities, we can now help clients accelerate with Salesforce advisory and implementation as we augment our existing services related to data, consumer experience, and software engineering.” Andrew Diaper, Executive Vice President & Head of UK & Europe, Collabera Digital said, “This acquisition brings Collabera Digital closer to its goal of becoming a leading full-service digital transformation services provider. It expands our capabilities in the Salesforce ecosystem, and together with Pracedo, Collabera Digital customers can unlock the best-in-class consulting services and gain access to the premier CRM platform, that will revolutionize their business operations”.

Founded in 2010, Pracedo is a leader in Salesforce consulting and implementation with a focus on delivering customer engagement-to-cash Salesforce solutions. With offices in London, Melbourne, Brisbane, Amsterdam, and Belgrade, Pracedo has grown to become one of the top accredited Salesforce partners in Europe and the UK. They were awarded the Salesforce Innovation award and named a Community Impact Partner in 2021. Pracedo’s experienced leadership will continue to drive the business from its headquarters in London.

Pracedo’s Founder & CEO, Matthew Schutz, said, “We are thrilled to be joining Collabera Digital. We see this move as a major next step on our shared path to expansion and better value for clients. By combining forces, Collabera Digital and Pracedo can deliver unparalleled digital transformation solutions with Salesforce to customers around the world. We are devoted to expanding the Salesforce ecosystem and building customer-centric solutions to help clients achieve success.”