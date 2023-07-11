Collabera Digital Partners with OutSystems

Manila Philippines, 11th July 2023: Collabera Digital, a leading provider of Digital Engineering Services, announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development
In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, organizations across industries are seeking innovative solutions to address their digital challenges efficiently and effectively. As a result, the demand for low-code development platforms has been on the rise, enabling businesses to develop and deploy applications faster and more cost-effectively than traditional software development methods.
Collabera Digital’s Low Code Centre of Excellence has created a dedicated hub of expertise and resources focused on the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform. The CoE serves as a centralized knowledge hub where Collabera Digital gains in-depth understanding, proficiency, and hands-on experience with OutSystems technology. This deep expertise enables Collabera Digital to showcase its capabilities and demonstrate its commitment to providing high-quality solutions on the OutSystems platform.
Through this partnership, Collabera Digital will accelerate their clients’ digital advancement initiatives to achieve exceptional business outcomes, by providing:
– Accelerated Application Development to maintain a competitive edge and swiftly adapt to evolving market demands.
– Seamless Integration for a smooth transition and minimize disruption during their digital initiatives journey
– Scalable Solutions to future-proof their digital infrastructure, making it easier to introduce new features, accommodate increased user demand, and expand into new markets.
– Enhanced User Experience by delivering highly engaging and responsive applications that provide a superior user experience
Vijayaraghavan Srinivasan, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Engineering Services, at Collabera Digital, said, “By combining our deep industry expertise with the robust capabilities of OutSystems’ platform, we have enhanced our ability to expedite our clients’ transformative journey, and unlock innovated avenues for growth and innovation.”