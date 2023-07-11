Collabera Digital Partners with OutSystems

Manila Philippines, 11th July 2023: Collabera Digital, a leading provider of Digital Engineering Services, announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, organizations across industries are seeking innovative solutions to address their digital challenges efficiently and effectively. As a result, the demand for low-code development platforms has been on the rise, enabling businesses to develop and deploy applications faster and more cost-effectively than traditional software development methods.

Collabera Digital’s Low Code Centre of Excellence has created a dedicated hub of expertise and resources focused on the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform. The CoE serves as a centralized knowledge hub where Collabera Digital gains in-depth understanding, proficiency, and hands-on experience with OutSystems technology. This deep expertise enables Collabera Digital to showcase its capabilities and demonstrate its commitment to providing high-quality solutions on the OutSystems platform.

Through this partnership, Collabera Digital will accelerate their clients’ digital advancement initiatives to achieve exceptional business outcomes, by providing:

– Accelerated Application Development to maintain a competitive edge and swiftly adapt to evolving market demands.

– Seamless Integration for a smooth transition and minimize disruption during their digital initiatives journey

– Scalable Solutions to future-proof their digital infrastructure, making it easier to introduce new features, accommodate increased user demand, and expand into new markets.

– Enhanced User Experience by delivering highly engaging and responsive applications that provide a superior user experience