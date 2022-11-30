Collagen as an Oral Intake Formulation – the Unique Product Solution

By Ms. Meghna Ghodawat, Founder of Skin Project

Among all the proteins found in the human body, collagen is the most prevalent. Connective tissues are found throughout the body and play an important role in the structure of bone, skin, muscles, tendons, and cartilage made from it because of their fibrous structure. Collagen aids in the development of resilient tissues that can better withstand stretching. It is an essential protein that helps keep many of our body’s organs together.

Human skin is about 20 square feet in area, making it the largest organ. Recently, liquid collagen has gained popularity as a useful dietary supplement for maintaining healthy skin, nails, and hair. Though you can get collagen in powder or pill form, a better alternative to track your progress and up your intake is to take it in liquid form.

The liquid component of many liquid collagen supplements is purified water, though some also include juices or other liquids.Collagen peptides are present in liquid collagen and make it simpler for the body to absorb. What makes this a unique product is the hydrolyzed marine collagen or liquid collagen sourced from fish.

Collagen peptides, which are the hydrolyzed form of collagen, are shorter collagen chains and hence more readily absorbed by the body when taken as an oral intake formulation. Collagen molecules undergo size reduction as a result of the process, with smaller resulting Dalton numbers. Collagen comes in a range of densities and sizes, measured in Daltons. When collagen is hydrolyzed, it is converted into peptide chains with much lower molecular weights (much lower Dalton weight), thus making it very absorbable by the body and allowing it to bypass the digestive system entirely.

Among collagen, marine collagen is one of the most widely used types in the cosmetics industry because it is less likely to contain contaminants and causes less inflammation than collagen derived from animals.Studies have shown that fish collagen, a Type I collagen, can be absorbed up to 1.5 times more efficiently than collagen derived from bovine and porcine sources, making it a popular choice in the health and beauty industry due to its superior anti-aging effects.

Liquid marine collagen is easier for the body to digest and absorb than solid collagen because all of the components are already in the right form. Since nutrients in liquid form are absorbed even more quickly, more of the beneficial substances reach their destinations, and fewer are lost in the digestive process.

While there is now a plethora of collagen supplements available, not all of them are created equal. Whether or not the collagen you eat has any effect on your body is determined by how well it is absorbed into the blood from the digestive tract.

Many collagen supplements on the market, however, are poorly absorbed because their formulations do not take into account the needs of the body. When compared with other collagen supplements, liquid collagen stands out due to its rapid absorption and ability to revitalize the skin, thereby helping to maintain its strength, elasticity, and youthful appearance.

________________