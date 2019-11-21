CollegeDekho bolsters leadership team with the appointment of Tarun Aggarwal ex-EVP Naukri.com

Education technology startup CollegeDekho has announced the appointment of Tarun Aggarwal as the Chief Business Officer (CBO). In his new role, Tarun will be responsible for leading new initiatives for CollegeDekho and spearhead the next phase of growth and expansion. With over two decades of experience, Tarun has worked with established names in India Inc. such as Infoedge, HT Media, Tech Mahindra and HCL, where he has worked across sales, business development and operations.

A business strategy expert, Tarun completed his engineering from the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology and has an MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. Prior to joining CollegeDekho, Tarun was Partner and Business Head at RoundGlass, where he piloted a Digital Marketing Service specifically aimed at the needs of the development sector and conceptualized a unique offering to help social organizations with Corporate Giving (including CSR funds) and employee engagement base.

Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder and CEO, CollegeDekho said “We are happy to have Tarun onboard. He is an accomplished industry leader with deep strategy, operations and business development expertise. In addition, he has witnessed the fast growth and transformation of the internet space over the last decade. Now that the education technology (EdTech) sector is also undergoing similar rapid changes and massive digital transformation, CollegeDekho has got Tarun at the right time to lend his expertise. As CollegeDekho’s services grow and expand, we will greatly benefit from his experience in the space.”

Commenting on his new role Tarun Aggarwal said “I am excited to join the talented and passionate team at CollegeDekho during this important period of growth and progress. I look forward to guide the company as it works to realize it’s objective to institutionalize students’ counselling in India. He further added, “CollegeDekho is here to make information on courses & careers easily available so that students can make informed decisions. We believe this value-added service should be readily available irrespective of a student’s background or geography and it should help them achieve their ideal career through counselling.”

CollegeDekho has recently raised US$8 Mn in its Series B funding led by existing investors GirnarSoft, London based Man Capital and others. The funds are being used for expansion, research, product development, technology. As a part of the growth strategy, in the month of July, CollegeDekho has acquired Delhi based student’s guidance overseas business – Scholarship Facilitation Services Pvt. Ltd. (SFS) for an undisclosed amount.