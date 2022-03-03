CollegeDekho – Quote on MBBS abroad and emerging trends

Tarun Aggarwal, CBO and Head StudyAbroad, CollegeDekho
Stiff competition for limited seats and high costs of private colleges in India, are some of the major reasons for many students preferring to pursue MBBS abroad. Countries like the USA, UK, Canada and Australia provide the best education but have a tedious process and have a high cost which can only be afforded by the elite. This makes countries like Ukraine, Russia, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan very attractive alternatives. These countries have no entrance exams, have WHO Lvl 4 certified colleges, easier admission processes and are also recognised by MCI, GMC, IMED and USMLE. The cost of pursuing MBBS from a college in Ukraine, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan is around INR30L-35L. However, with the current situation in Russia and Ukraine and since the new Indian MMC guidelines issued in November 2021 does not recognize a BS+MD from the Philippines anymore, we expect to notice a shift in student preference for MBBS colleges abroad. We expect Bangladesh, Nepal, Germany, Spain and Italy to see an increase in demand and we are prepared to help the students with their queries. Bangladesh and Nepal can become popular choices as they share the same geographic location as India. Spain and Italy are less explored and the relatively lower cost to pursue MBBS will attract the interest of students searching for alternative options.