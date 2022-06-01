Colliers releases Global Impact Report reinforcing commitment to elevate the built environment

INDIA, June 1 2022 – Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) released its 2021 Global Impact Report today, highlighting the firm’s performance and ongoing commitment to deliver resilient buildings, inclusive workplaces, and spaces that promote health and wellbeing for its professionals, clients, and communities.

Key 2021 performance highlights include:

· 110 million square feet of green-certified properties under management

· 87 million square feet of green-certified construction managed

· 262 green certifications held by Colliers professionals

· 39% of Colliers’ global workforce are women

· 11 industry inclusiveness awards

Building on last year’s inaugural report, Colliers took important steps to create Elevate the Built Environment – a strong global impact strategy, and firm multi-year goals against the strategy’s three pillars: the environment, inclusiveness, and health & wellbeing. The 2021 Global Impact Report also includes baseline assessments of Colliers’ Scope 1 and 2 emissions and was produced in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks to ensure strong governance of Colliers’ ESG programs.

“Creating a strong business and building a better world are both essential for long-term success. Our 2021 Global Impact Report is a testament to our commitment to delivering a lasting positive impact on the environment and community. ESG is a crucial factor in decision-making for all real-estate stakeholders today. At Colliers, we do what is right and have set measurable targets towards our dedication to enhancing sustainability, equity, and inclusion to build a better future”, added, Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.

Colliers India’s OneBKC office model is designed to encourage employee engagement, sustainability, health and wellness levels. We have blended wellness into the office design by ensuring that the air we breathe has ample amount of fresh air along with Biophilia, which purifies the indoor air naturally. A walking track on micro concrete flooring, which happens to be the primary circulation passage, is a constant reminder to keep moving and fit all the time. Gym cycle in the middle of the workplace conveys that work and wellness can certainly go hand in hand. We strongly believe that natural light keeps the workforce energetic during the day. By planning open spaces next to glazing, we ensure all employees benefit evenly from the natural light.

In 2021, Colliers committed to emissions reductions through the Science-Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C program; achieving net zero for its own operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030; and establishing an advisory framework to help building owners, investors, and occupiers achieve net zero. Earlier this year, Colliers announced a goal to have 40% female employees overall and in manager+ roles in its regional, investment management, and mortgage businesses by 2025. Additional bold targets outlined in the 2021 Global Impact Report are:

· Baselining our purchasing from diverse suppliers in 2022 and set an ambitious goal for 2025.

· Joining WELL Portfolio in 2022 and achieving WELL Health-Safety certification for all Colliers offices by 2025.

· Offering WELL, Fitwel or equivalent certification to all eligible property management and occupier clients beginning in 2023.

· Establishing Colliers Volunteer Days, focused on April, to support the environment, inclusiveness, and health & wellbeing – targeting 15,000 days annually.