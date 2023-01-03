Colorful New Year with Walkaroo’s Sankranti Footwear Collection

Bengaluru 03rd, January 2023:With the New Year 2023, and one of the most celebrated Indian festivals, Sankranti, around the corner, Walkaroo, India’s leading PU Footwear company, has launched a brand-new range of footwear for men, women, and kids that are designed to complement your festive look at an affordable price

Walkaroo’sSankranti collection is the right combination of ethnic flair and modern elegance. This collection is designed with durable PU-based soles and value-added features such as a soft cushion in the footbed for improved comfort, and it is available at an enticing price. Walkaroo’sSankranti collection is available in a variety of attractive colors including Fig, Mint, grey, black, blue, brown, and blue-beige, to complement any traditional attire