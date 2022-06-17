Colors Infinity and Comedy Central’s campaign #SafeForDad celebrates the evolving father-child bond

As the world gears up to celebrate every father’s unconditional love for his kids, India’s leading English Entertainment channels from Viacom18, Colors Infinity and Comedy Central, unveil an exciting and endearing campaign ahead of Father’s Day 2022. Colors Infinity and Comedy Central’s #SafeForDad campaign encourages a simple yet radical and progressive idea, that no topic is off-limits when it comes to having a conversation with one’s father. The campaign is currently live on both the brand’s social media channels and aims to normalize candid conversations between a father and his kids.

Stemming from the oft noticed but rarely addressed hesitation that the youth face when opening up to their fathers, the campaign is a meaningful initiative to shift this tendency. It encourages them to drop the reluctance, embrace the supposedly ‘out-of-bounds’ conversations, and take that step in forging a stronger bond with their dad.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Utsav Chaudhuri, Marketing Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18 said, “The young-at-heart audience of Comedy Central and Colors Infinity continues to evolve with global exposure. In tune with their progressive mindset, our #SafeForDad campaign encourages a closer bond between the fathers and their children. The intent is to drop all hesitation and prejudgments, to give fathers a chance to engage in meaningful conversations, particularly with topics that seem off-limits. We hope that our communication resonates with our viewers, creating a positive and progressive impact on Father’s Day.”

#SafeForDad will be promoted across Colors Infinity and Comedy Central will engage with fans and followers through stories of open conversations between fathers and their kids, along with interesting social media activities. The campaign aims to enable conversations that fathers and kids would otherwise shy away from, driving a wave of change in convention in every household.