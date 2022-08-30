Colors Tamil brightens your Vinayakar Chaturthi with an array of exciting movie

Chennai, 30th August 2022: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Colors Tamil brings to your screens an array of exciting blockbuster movies this Wednesday, 31st August, starting at 8:30 AM. Tune in to Colors Tamil to witness unlimited entertainment all through the day, from a Sirappu Pattimandram, helmed by renowned Actor-Director K Bhagyaraj, to a multitude of movies.

Powered by Vasanth & Co, Special partners Karur Vysya Bank, Kumaran Brand Karuvadu Naachiyars Madurai and Aarya Vin Captain, the Ganesh Chaturthi special lineup will spotlight a Sirappu Pattimandram, moderated by veteran Actor-Director K Bhagyaraj, and showcase influential celebrities who will discuss several poignant topics, ranging from the society to families.

Featuring diverse speakers from all walks of life, including VJ Andrews, news reader Anitha Sampath, stand-up comic Mervin, YouTuber RJ Vigneshkanth, speaker-motivator Sasi Laya, and RJ Ananthi, the Ganesh Chaturthi special Pattimandram will witness them in an introspective debate titled ‘Do Working Parents Affect Children or not’ at 8:30 AM.

Following Pattimandram, the channel will air the Hollywood movie Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in Tamil which stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Demi Moore in the lead roles at 9:30 AM.

Having five people on a confidential list assassinated, the ‘Angels’, the three detectives from Charles Townsend Detective Agency (Barrymore, Diaz and Liu), go on an action-packed series of adventures to investigate the theft of a database of witness protection profiles.

Joining in their adventure is their new associate (Bernie Mac), as they face off against their enemies. Whether or not the Angels are able to save the remaining witnesses forms the rest of the plot.

The specials will also witness back-to-back superhit movies, Jumanji The Next Level at 6:00 AM, Ayngaran at 11:30 AM, KGF Chapter 1 at 2:30 PM. Building on the entertainment quotient, the channel will also present the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika , powered by Prithvi Women’s Innerwears and special partner Aarya Vin Captain, at 6:00 PM.

Traversing around the life of a wife who wants to shake off her husband, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. In succession, viewers will also get to enjoy the inspiring sports drama Clap, starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Aakanksha Singh in the lead at 9:30PM.

Commenting on the star-studded lineup for the day, Mr. Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a big day, highly auspicious, for all families. We always offer compelling fare for such memorable festivals. Encouraging people to spend with their loved ones, we have brought a thought-provoking Sirappu Pattimandram and a variety of quality movies to provide you with non-stop entertainment throughout the day.”

Enjoy a grand celebration with action, excitement, and entertainment in the comfort of your homes this Ganesh Chaturthi, by tuning in to Colors Tamil, this Wednesday, August 31st. The channel is available on all leading cable networks and on all DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1555), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).