Colors Tamil brings a special celebration with Stars this Pongal



National, 12th January 2022: Bringing families together is what special occasions are for. Partaking in the festivities of every family, Colors Tamil is all set to add a dash of colour to this Pongal with a specially curated lineup of shows starting from Friday, 14th January 2022. Filling every home with happiness, the channel is all set to unravel an interesting mix of shows from a Sirappu Pattimandram helmed by renowned Actor-Director K.Bhagyaraj to a star-studded award functions Colors Tamil Thiruvizha , powered by Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk that witnessed the who’s who of tinsel town walking the red carpet. Tune into Colors Tamil starting from Friday, 14th January 2022 to Sunday, 16th January 2022 to unwind with unlimited entertainment.

Kick-starting the celebrations in a true-blue Tamil way, Colors Tamil will present a fun-filled Sirappu Pattimandram moderated by the family-favourite Actor-Director Bhagyaraj. Engaging in an entertaining tussle of words, the pattimandram will have an array of speakers from different walks of life like Actor -director Pandiarajan , Actor-Comedian Ramesh Kanna, Dinesh, renowned Pattimandram speaker Sumathi Sri , Actor Jangiri Madhumitha, Nithya Priya and sharing their take on ’Who has a longer list of grievances? Husband or Wife?’. The Sirappu Pattimandram , powered by Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk with Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil and Aroma Agmark Ghee as special partners will be telecast on Friday, 14th January 2022 at 9:00 AM.

Following this, the channel is also set to bring to screens for the first time its very own flagship award property – Colors Tamizh Thiruvizha. Hosted by charming anchor duo – Aadhavan and Farina Azad, the three-hour special show will have a variety of dazzling dancing, singing acts by prominent playback singers Velmurugan and Mukesh , rib-tickling comedy gags, and an award ceremony, adding to the general mood of joy and festivity. The celebration will also witness a slew of actors from Tamil Cinema – Santhanam, Ashok Selvan, Rithvika, Manikandan along with the cast and crew of “Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal” making a special appearance and sharing anecdotes about the Colors Tamil stars. Watch Colors Tamizh Thiruvizha powered by Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk with Gold Winner as special partner unravel on Friday, 14th January 2022 at 10:30 AM.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “The extravagance and quintessence of Pongal lies in the togetherness of families and letting go of worries. We’re ecstatic to be able to provide such an intriguing roster of shows that will bring hours of entertainment and a diverse range of content that will keep families engaged and merry, especially considering the current pandemic state. Additionally, we are also happy to be celebrating this Pongal with our Colors Tamil Family, besides also presenting the channel’s first Pattimandram show. I am confident that it will be a resounding success. We are optimistic that this Colors Tamil Thiruvizha would be a tremendous viewing experience for the Tamil viewers around the world”

Furthermore, adding to the essence of Pongal, the channel will also present a cine weekend with Local boys, featuring, Mammooty, Arya, Prithviraj and Priya Anand at 4:30 PM on Saturday, 15th January. The World Television Premiere of thought provoking duplex movie, Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam, starring R. S. Karthik and Ayra in the lead roles, at 4:30 PM will be telecast on Sunday, 16th January. Grab a tub of popcorn and take a seat with your family to have a fun-filled experience.

This harvest season, let your homes overflow with happiness by tuning into Colors Tamil, starting this Friday, January 14th. The channel is available on all leading cable networks and on all DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1555), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).