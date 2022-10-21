Colors Tamil is all set to entice audiences this Diwali bringing an exciting lineup of shows

Mumbai, 21st October 2022: Raising the spirit of togetherness a notch higher, Colors Tamil, Viacom 18’s Tamil Entertainment channel, is all set to bring to screens an exciting lineup of shows and movies this weekend starting 22nd October 2022, Saturday to 25th October 2022, Tuesday Aspiring to fill homes with tons of happiness and entertainment, the channel will present a Sirappu Pattimandram helmed by Orator Rangaraj Pandey, back-to-back movies, to a starry day, with the special segment Colors Namma Veetu Deepavali. Tune into Colors Tamil from Saturday, 22nd October to Tuesday, 25th October 2022 for a weekend packed with fun and entertainment, starting at 7 AM.

The channel will present the World Television Premiere of Bheemla Nayak, on 22nd October, Sunday at 11:00 AM, presented by Vasanth & CO Vin Deepavali Sirruppu Virpanai, powered by Prithvi Womens’ Innerwears, and Nalam Tharum RKG NEII with special partners- Ramraj Trishul Jari Dhotis Combo Pack-and- Gold Winner 5 LTR Ippu Sirruppu Vilayil.” Featuring Actor Pawan Kalyan and Actor Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, the narrative revolves around a rivalry between SI Bheemla Nayak ( Actor Pawan Kalyan), a righteous policeman, and Daniel Shekhar (Actor Rana Daggubati), an-ex havildar, that commences when Daniel tricks Bheemla into surrendering to corruption. Grab a tub of popcorn for an action-packed worthwhile weekend.

Adding to the sparkles, the Deepavali Sirappu Pattimandram, presented by Anandha Anubhavam Aroma Agmark Ghee and powered by Prithvi Womens’ Innerwears and Vasanth & CO Vin Deepavali Sirruppu Virpanai” will be helmed by Orator Rangaraj Pandey and showcase a debate on Whether Love or Marital Life is Bliss with prominent speakers like RJ Anandhi, Scholar Vedhanayaki, VJ Andrew, Orator Kalpana Dharmendra, Scholar Navjyoti, and Public speaker Sasilaya; engaging the audience with their insights and thoughts on the institution of marriage and the concept of love on 24th October, Monday starting 9 AM.

In addition, audiences will also get to witness their beloved artists from their favorite fiction shows- Valli Thirumanam, Manthira Punnaghai, Jamelia, Ullathai Talitha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal, Kanda Naal Mudhal, and Pachakili in a lively banter among games and activities of merriment in the exquisite show Colors Namma Veetu Deepavali powered by Vasanth & CO Vin Deepavali Sirruppu Virpanai at 10 AM. Following this Kalakal Special Samayal, a special cookery show will bring a multitude of cuisine from Indian, Italian, and Continental to the forefront at 12 PM.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajaraman.S, Business Head, Colors Tamil said, “We are delighted to be offering a fascinating roster of shows with endless excitement and dynamic themes this Diwali. Additionally, through our channel, we are bringing in some of the most treasured household names. With the mix of shows, we are confident that this Diwali would be a spectacular viewing experience for people in Tamil Nadu as well as other parts of the world. Our brand-new fiction shows Jamelaa and Ullathai Talitha will bolster our prime time and build on the celebrations.”

In this festival of lights, take a seat with your family and fill your homes with happiness by tuning into Colors Tamil this weekend till Tuesday 25th October 2022. The channel is available on all leading cable networks and on all DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1555), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).