Columbia Asia Hospital and Indian Oil Corporation Limited is conducted a free multi-specialty health checkup camp

Gurugram: Leading multi super-specialty hospital Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram in collaboration with Haryana Roadways had set up an all-encompassing health checkup camp at Driver training centre today. In the camp, people got free tests done for Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Heart screening, Bone checkup, Weight, Height, Dental checkup, BMI as well as normal Full Body Check Ups. .

“Currently, obesity is one of the biggest health problems in India. The main causes of this problem are lack of physical activity and high intake of processed food. Overweight individuals usually show abnormal heart function which makes obesity an independent risk factor for heart diseases, such as high blood pressure, stroke, coronary artery disease and type 2 diabetes. Exercise has long been prescribed as a preventive medicine. Physical activity improves mood as well as reduces the risk of many health conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes. Exercise routines are also the basis of treatment for most medical conditions whether one is on medicines or not,” said Dr Amit Gupta, Cardiologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram.

This camp comes out as a great move, keeping in mind the present upsurge in NCDs in India. NCDs dominate the list of top causes of death in India. On the list of deaths caused due to NCD’s heart disease is the number one. In the year 2016, 28.1 percent people died of heart attacks in India. Despite heart conditions being the most common cause of death, there is a shortage of medical experts in this field which is evident by the poor doctor/patient ratio in the country.

Speaking on the Issue of Obesity and NCD’s Dr. Amit Kumar, Columbia Asia Hospital added “People usually flock to cities in India for high-income jobs which are mostly office-based jobs where physical exertion is not as much. The result is a lifestyle with very little time for exercise. It is a risk factor for both diabetes as well as other NCDs such as heart disease. Dietary changes also play a major role. People in rural areas usually eat a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables. In urban areas it seems much easier – and cheaper – to access fast food that includes fried and processed food. These high-calorie, low-nutrient diets are a risk factor for developing diabetes. People should incorporate regular exercise in their daily lifestyle to prevent the occurrence of metabolic and cardiovascular dysfunctions.”