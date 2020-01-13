Columbia Asia Hospital organized a free multi-specialty health checkup camp for Haryana police

Leading multi super-specialty hospital Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram set up a free multi-speciality health check up camp for Haryana Police officials at Sector 5 Police Station today. In the camp, police officials got free tests done for Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Heart screening, Normal checkups, Bone checkup, Weight, Height Dental checkup and BMI, etc were done.

“Currently, overweight and obesity are the biggest health problem in India. The main causes of this problem are lack of physical activity and high intake of processed food. Overweight individuals usually show abnormal heart function, and obesity is an independent risk factor for heart diseases, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Exercise has long been prescribed as a preventive medicine. Physical activity improves mood and well-being, as well as reduces the risk of many health conditions including obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes. Exercise routines are also the basis of treatment for most medical conditions whether one is on medicines or not,” said Dr. Amit Kumar, Cardiologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Gurugram.

This camp comes out as a great move, keeping in mind the present upsurge in NCDs in India. NCDs dominate the list of top causes of death in India. Heart disease among the top on list of deaths caused due to NCD’s. In the year 2016, 28.1 percent people died of heart attacks in India. Despite heart conditions being the most common cause of death, there is a shortage of medical experts in this field.

It deals with the status of both money and business. Cities in India are more likely to fall for high-income jobs, office-based jobs where physical exertion is but unheard. The result is a lifestyle with very little time for exercise. It is a risk factor for both diabetes as well as other NCDs such as heart disease. Dietary changes also play a major role. People in rural areas usually eat a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables. In urban areas it seems much easier – and cheaper – to access fast food, fried and processed food. These high-calorie, low-nutrient diets are a risk factor for developing diabetes. People should incorporate regular exercise in their daily lifestyle to prevent the occurrence of metabolic and cardiovascular dysfunction.