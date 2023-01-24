Columbia Pacific Communities inaugurates ‘The Virtuoso’, its 10th senior living community in India

Mumbai, 24 January 2023: Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC), India’s largest and most preferred operator of senior living communities, inaugurated ‘The Virtuoso’, India’s first independent senior living community designed to international standards, for its customers earlier this year. With the opening of its signature project – The Virtuoso, CPC is proud to be the only senior living operator in the country with 10 operational communities.

The signature senior living community is enhanced by a 20,000 sq. ft. clubhouse at the heart of the community, fine dining, a mini theatre, a multipurpose hall, guest houses, and other senior-friendly amenities. The Virtuoso also offers world-class amenities and facilities such as efficient cleaning services, 24-hour medical care and ambulance, chef-prepared meals, concierge services, and taking care of the residents’ household chores, so that they can lead an active, yet worry-free life. The community’s services also include planning a variety of daily activities for residents that support their physical, mental, emotional, and intellectual well-being.

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities, said, “It gives us great pleasure to announce the opening of The Virtuoso, our tenth senior living community in the country. Columbia Pacific Management’s more than four decades of experience in senior living went into creating India’s first senior living community designed to international standards. The residents of The Virtuoso will be able to leave their daily chores to us so they may spend their time living life to the fullest, pursuing their hobbies and passions. Built on the concept of positive ageing, a lifestyle that encourages residents to be physically strong, mentally alert, intellectually stimulated and socially engaged, CPC encourages seniors to live their second innings on their terms.”

The names of the communal areas at The Virtuoso and every other aspect of the community have been well thought through. The common areas have been named after well-known, uniquely talented personalities from around the world in keeping with the project’s name, The Virtuoso. Every place is named after a virtuoso. For example, the main restaurant is named Jaffrey, after Madhur Jaffrey, a Padma Bhushan awardee and one of the most renowned Indian chefs in the world, credited with introducing Indian cuisine to the West. The Multipurpose hall is named Mangeshkar, after the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar. And so on.

CPC has always believed in the idea of inclusivity and strives to associate with special causes that touch many lives. Taking forward this thought, CPC has included an 8’6″ by 5’6″ mural of a banyan tree painted by Nadeem Shaikh in the foyer of The Virtuoso. Nadeem Shaikh is a Mumbai-based foot painter who was born without hands and is affiliated with The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA). The Banyan tree serves as Columbia Pacific Communities’ brand emblem representing consistency, stability, and permanence. From a design perspective, the intersecting arcs’ vivid colours signify the meeting point of Columbia Pacific Communities’ three pillars: hospitality, wellness, and real estate. The colours are a mix of fuchsia, amber, aqua, and lavender, and they signify a zest for life and a homage to the spirit of positive ageing. CPC’s guiding philosophy is positive ageing, which encourages residents to be physically healthy, mentally aware, intellectually stimulated, and socially active.

The imposing lobby displays various thoughtfully chosen objects that takes inspiration from the decades gone by and evokes nostalgia and also from flora and fauna. The collection of objects includes vintage artefacts such as lanterns, old telephones, old photo frames and animal figurines amongst others.

The art work for the lobby and other common areas have been carefully curated to reflect the various affinities and passion points of seniors – from food to music, and nature to architecture. It is a kaleidoscope of colours, bringing alive the walls of The Virtuoso, telling many stories and evoking a myriad of emotions.