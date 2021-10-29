Combine Glycerin and Honey for that festive glow!

The season of festivities calls for various skin ingredients to de-stress for that natural glow and feel-good factor. With the change in season and the dip in temperatures, it becomes important to protect our skin to fight back dryness and allied skin problems. Therefore, the need arises for something natural which would do wonders for the skin leaving no chances of side effects or any skin allergy. One miracle combination to include in the skin care regimen could be glycerin and honey to maintain optimal skin health while flaunting a glow that gets you feeling great from within.

Right from the time of our grandmothers, glycerin has been a trusted skincare ingredient and it stands out as an evergreen solution that resolves common skin problems like acne, wrinkles and dehydrated skin. Similarly, honey in its natural, unadulterated state is an anti-inflammatory agent that keeps skin redness at bay while gently exfoliating and nourishing the skin with its innate goodness.

Let’s look at some interesting benefits that can be derived from the combination of glycerin and honey and the miracles this combination has in store for our skin –

Great moisturizing effect

Glycerin acts as a humectant i.e. it minimizing water loss due to evaporation and helps in keeping the skin hydrated and non-sticky. Knowing that it’s a thick syrup, you can always dilute glycerin with water and apply it as a moisturizer on the face or even put it in your bathing water. The sugar element in honey also acts as a natural humectant, which draws moisture from the air into your skin providing long-lasting hydration and keeping the skin soft & radiant.

Combat dry skin build-up

As the humidity in the air dips, or skin starts showing dry patches, gets rough, and visibly dull feeling irrespective of applying a moisturizer daily. This could be due to dehydration, or an excessive build-up of dry skin that dampens tends to regenerate faster as the weather gets cooler. To avoid such experiences, every day products that seamlessly blend the benefits of glycerin and honey would be beneficial. The honey exfoliates gently, while the glycerin makes sure to lock in essential moisture leaving your skin looking healthy and bright.

Suited for all skin types

Everyone is sensitive when it comes to their skin type – dry skin, oily skin, combination skin and more, as there are many skin concerns associated with one’s skin type. It becomes essential to follow a routine that feels good and incorporate natural elements to leave you feeling pampered, nourished. A combination of glycerin and honey is one such way to fight back our existing fears as they are natural and good for all skin types.

Anti-bacterial agent

With the change in season, the chances of bacterial and microbial activity in our environment goes up. Common allergies due to dust, pollen and skin infections due to commonly occurring bacteria are extremely prevalent as we transition from monsoon, to autumn and from autumn to winter. Honey is widely-known for its medicinal antibacterial properties. Honey curbs micro-bacterial activity enzymatic production of hydrogen peroxide. Honey hinders the growth of microbes. Incorporating honey into a skin care ritual can keep microbe developments on your skin at bay. What’s more, when combined with glycerin your skin is sealed against microbe concentration while keeping it hydrated, soft and glowing.