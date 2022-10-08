Combonation Store Unveils Gift Boxes and Make Your Own Hampers for the Festive Season

New Delhi, October 08, 2022: Combonation, the only combo deal e-commerce platform in India, is augmenting the festivities with incredible gifting deals in its GK-1 store. Combonation is India’s one-stop shop for pre-curated combos, and also its pre-curated gift boxes making festive gifting simple for all. The Combonation store also offers a build-your-own-gift-basket option, allowing buyers to choose from a wide range of items to create their own collection of goodies.

The pre-curated gift boxes are elegantly packed in beautiful boxes with goods such as cosmetics, personal care, health and wellbeing, nutritious desserts, and other store items.

The store also has a Karwa Chauth gift basket with cosmetics like lipstick and nail polish, as well as indulgences like lavender tea and fashionable jewellery. As part of the tradition of passing on a gift from the mother-in-law to the daughter-in-law, some boxes will include bangles, dried fruits, and dessert boxes. And with the make-your-own-hamper option, shoppers may customize their purchases from the store’s extensive inventory.

The Combonation shop is offering incredible savings on every brand in addition to their excellent gifting deals. Visitors may still take advantage of the launch promotion whereby they spend INR 1,000 and get INR 500 worth of free products. As an added bonus, all buyers who spend INR 5000 or more get a 60% discount on all products in their cart.

Pooja Sodhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Combonation, adds, “The festive deals are a steal in every sense of the term.” “People are especially anxious about what to get their loved ones as gifts over the festive season. The pre-assembled combos have been a huge hit with our consumers. Consequently, we decided that having everyone create their own gift boxes would be a fun way to celebrate the festivities. Those who don’t want to put in the time may still benefit greatly of the expertly crafted hampers filled with premium-quality items,” she noted.

Additionally, Combonation is also expanding its offline presence across the nation. The MGF Mall in Gurgaon will be another location where the Combonation store will be marking its presence. The company is also opening retail outlets in Amritsar and Kanpur this month.