Come celebrate Christmas and New Year at Rhythm Lonavala

Rhythm Lonavala invites you to relax in the lap of nature and celebrate with your loved ones, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy your Christmas and New Year at Rhythm Lonavala, amid idyllic surroundings and a multitude of exciting activities and entertainment. These include cocktails, gala dinner, live music, DJ, carnival, games and cultural activities.

Join us at Rhythm Lonavala for an amazing Christmas celebration and welcome 2023 with friends and family in an amazing setting.

Where: Rhythm Lonavala

Bajrang Baug Gardens, On Old Mumbai Pune Highway, Tungarli, Lonavala, Maharashtra – 410 401

When: 24th December 2022 & 31st December 2022

Pic Source: communicateindia