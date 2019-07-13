Comic Con India brings back the 3rd edition of its Fandom Month

Are you someone who loves to doodle on the back of your planners or notebooks, hoping to create your own comic series someday? Does collecting merchandise of your beloved superheroes from anywhere possible give you a different kind of high? If yes, then rejoice, for Comic Con India is back with the 3rdedition of Fandom Month – an annual event that celebrates the best of pop culture fandom – starting from July 1, in association with Maruti Suzuki Arena!

The Comic Con India Fandom Month is the extension of the brand’s ‘Free Comic Book Weekend’, a successful initiative that was transformed into a month-long online & offline celebration of fandom and all things pop culture across the length and breadth of the country. The precursor to the eagerly-awaited Comic Con season in India, conducted across 4 cities and beloved by 200K+ fans across the country, Fandom Month is Comic Con India’s way of celebrating not just the fans and their various fandoms but also giving back to them through giveaways and contests.

Through its latest offering, Comic Con India will enable more comic book fanatics and fantasy lovers to celebrate their pop culture mania with graphic storytelling and the universe of pen and ink. This unique digital event will feature exciting contests ranging from Trivia, Fan Art, and the Superfan Hunt, as well as free comics and updates from the world of Comics, Movies, TV, Gaming & More to keep all participants engaged.

As part of the 3rd season, Comic Con India will provide fans with the opportunity to read their favourite (and new) comics across categories – from the best comic book artists in India – for free during week one and share their experiences, photos and images as part of ‘Comic-a-thon’. It will also be organizing workshops with artists and creators across the country, focused on creating and appreciating comic books. This will be followed by Cosplay Week from 8 July to 14 July, where enthusiasts can share their cosplay plan for 2019 and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The third week will be dedicated to all the geeks to talk geeky, think geeky, write fictions, and grab some amazing giveaways. The final week will bring a chance for the fans to flaunt “The Collector” in them and win more cool merchandises.

Commenting on the sidelines of the ongoing event, Jatin Varma, Founder – Comic Con India, said, “A majority of pop culture fans in India today are willing to explore multiple ways of revelling and staying engaged in the adventures of comic books. They love to indulge in discussions, appreciate creative artworks, write fictional stories, collect figurines and merch, and show up in costumes at conventions and marathons to prove their loyalty to this alternate universe. Through this much-awaited Fandom Month, we are providing a consolidated platform to comic book fans in India so that they can engage, intermingle, and reminisce their love for the same. Featuring a combination of free comics, engaging digital contests, cosplaying opportunities, giveaways and all things pop culture, this event has something for all the fans.”

Comic Con India’s Fandom Month will also cater to automobile geeks, giving them a chance to run their imagination wild and create a Maruti supercar keeping in mind how their favourite superhero’s ride would look, feel and function as part of The Super Ride Fandom contest. Participants can submit their entries through a written description, artwork and even graphical images. To take part, all fans have to use #SuperRideContest, tag @comicconindia and share their responses on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter to win exciting prizes.