Comic Con India gears up for its second edition of Pop Culture Forum 2019

Comic Con India, the country’s biggest pop culture extravaganza, is back in the Delhi region with its 2nd edition of the annual Pop Culture Forum. Presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena, the exclusive one-day event scheduled to take place at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on March 15, 2019, will hold 100+ delegates, multiple speakers and key stakeholders from various industries in the pop-culture Eco-system. The forum provides an opportunity to deliberate on the future potential of the fast-growing business of pop-culture in India.

A one-of-its-kind conference in India, the Pop Culture Forum, was launched last year to emphasize on the burgeoning pop culture industry in the country, featuring panels and talks from key industry players along with the Comic Con India Creative and Industry Awards, recognising the best in Comics and Pop Culture in the country. This year the forum will witness interesting panel discussions on topics;

Bringing Comics to Life with Story Ink & Sidharth Jain,

Celebrating Raj Comics, a true pioneer in Indian Comics

Licensing 101: A guide to entering the burgeoning IP Licensed merchandise market in India.

Leveraging Social Media & Digital Marketing for marketing local comics & content.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of the forum, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, said “It’s exciting to witness the Pop Culture picking up in India so well. The idea behind this forum was to bring this fast-growing sector to the forefront and highlight the achievements so far. After building upon the success of our first edition, we are hoping to make this years’ experience better & more interesting.”

The forum will also feature the Comic Con India Industry and Creative Awards instituted in the first year of Comic Con India (CCI) as an organization, to honor & provide recognition to the best of comics & graphic arts community in the country. This year’s awards featured a total of 13 Categories along with 1 Special Award to be presented to Raj Comics for its Exceptional Contribution to Indian Comics.

“The award has been decided upon in conjunction with CCI’s International team, for the special role and place that Raj Comics and its marvellous universe of characters have had with millions of fans over the past many decades. We want to highlight their contribution along with the entire team at Raj Comics, for giving us characters and stories that not only we grew up on, but will continue to love & treasure,” added Jatin Varma.

The Graphic Novel Comic Book Category is open to nominations and with over 25 nominees from various publishers and creators across the country. The winners of which will be selected by a special jury comprising award-winning writer John Layman, Animator & Artist – Vaibhav Kumaresh & Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India. Meanwhile, for the Business categories, the nominees and winners were selected basis Independent consumer research conducted with thousands of fans across India, at various CCI shows & events.

Comic Con India is part of the Reedpop family of events, which is dedicated to producing world-class celebrations of popular culture around the world with events like New York Comic Con, Oz Comic Con, Shanghai Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration among many others. (Please check this information)