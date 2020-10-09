Comic Con India Hosts the Season’s Biggest Watch-Party For The Boys Season Finale In Association With Amazon Prime Video

Despite the pandemic being a downer for live events this year, Comic-Con India (CCI), the country’s biggest pop culture celebration has been actively connecting with the geek community at large in India digitally. One of its key campaigns that is making all the right noises has been the one built around the extremely-popular Amazon Original series – The Boysseason 2 that dropped an engrossing episode every Friday since September 4. As season 2 of the series comes to its conclusion on October 9th, 2020, Comic-Con India is hosting a special Watch Party in association with Amazon Prime Video, for the ultimate season finale, on their Instagram handle(www.instagram.com/comicconindia). The watch party is intended to get fans together to celebrate the showdown between the foul mouth vigilantes and the evil Supes; together as a community!

Since the premiere of the series, Comic Con India has been running a weekly campaign in association with Amazon Prime Video, showcasing highlights of each episode via a special artwork post on their Instagram handle. The weekly moments have been illustrated by some of the leading comic book artists in India and were lauded by the fans as well as the stars of the show. Such was the ever-growing fandom of the campaign that it resulted in lead actors of the show such as Anthony Starr (Homelander), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) and Jack Quaid (Hughie) repost some of the brilliant artworks on their respective social media handles.

For the epilogue, the Comic-Con India team will be watching the finale and providing live updates and stories (only on their Instagram handle) from 6:00 PM IST along with moments and stories from die-hard fans of the web series. Popular stand-up comedian Sahil Shah too will be a part of the watch party, enjoying the finale and interacting live with the fans simultaneously.

Jatin Varma Founder of Comic-Con India said, “Comic-Con has always been at the forefront of creating awesome pop-culture experiences for fans across India. But, with 2020 pausing all live events, we have been actively connecting with fans digitally all throughout the year. And our The Boys Finale Watch Party is one such fun experience that we are super psyched to bring to our fans. Thanks to our friends at Amazon Prime Video India, we get to host a community watch party of the breakthrough series, that has turned the super-hero genre upside down! We aim to bring fans together virtually for a massive The Boys fandom blowout. Joins us on October 9th at 6 PM on our Insta handle to celebrate The Boys!”