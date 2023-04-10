Coming Soon!!!! Stay tuned with Pallab Music

It seems that Pallab Music is set to release a new song titled ‘Bouer Jwalai Jwole Morechhi’ on their official YouTube channel as well as in their website https://pallabmusic.com after Bengali New Year or Poila Baishakh. The song is said to be a funny and entertaining take on the day-to-day tussles between married couples, presented in a lighthearted manner. The music video, shot in Kolkata, promises to be visually stunning and very amusing. The song is a departure from the usual romantic and melody scores that Pallab Mondal, the lyricist and music composer, is known for.

Rik Basu, the Zee SaReGaMa famed singer who worked on the song, described it as very funny and enjoyable for all age groups. The release of ‘Bouer Jwalai Jwole Morechhi’ is expected to be a significant event, with fans and critics eagerly awaiting its arrival. Pallab Music has a reputation for producing high-quality music, and the new song promises to be no exception.

The premiere of the music video is set to take place on ‘Pallab Music’ with the audio available for streaming on all leading platforms on the same day. Pallab Music’s founder, Pallab Mondal, expressed his excitement about the song’s release, stating that they are committed to delivering good music and experimenting with different types and genres of songs. Fans can stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes content from Pallab Music on their social media channels and website.