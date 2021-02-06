Comment by Mr. Bhushan Nemlekar – Director, Sumit Woods Limited on RBI policy announcement

“RBI continues to maintain an accommodative stance while focusing on economic revival and to allow elbow room for further policy interventions if required. Through the proactive measures, RBI has taken honest efforts to provide access to easier credit to smaller businesses. Also, the focus of the Union Budget 2021 was on overall economic development and one segment that stood out was affordable housing, which will benefit from the tax holidays provided for an additional year. RBI’s stance is a step in the right direction and is expected to provide a fillip to housing loans, thus having a positive impact on the residential sector.”

-Mr. Bhushan Nemlekar, Director, Sumit Woods Limited