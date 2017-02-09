Comment of Ms. Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO, ICICI Bank on RBI policy

The decision to keep the policy rate unchanged and the change in stance from accommodative to neutral is based on a judicious assessment of risks going forward. The monetary policy committee has highlighted concerns around the global policy environment, impact of rising global commodity prices and domestic inflation. The focus on the medium-term inflation target of 4% and the emphasis laid on a durable inflation trend will be growth supportive. The policy reflects the need to balance inflation and growth dynamics that will provide long-term stability.