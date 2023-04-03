Comments on Knight frank Q1 report by AIPL, Krisumi Corporation, Signature Global (India) Ltd

1. Mr. Mukul Sharma – Head Corporate leasing, Advance India Projects Ltd (AIPL)

The demand for Grade-A offices continues to strengthen with each passing quarter, including Q1 of the calendar year 2023. In fact, in cities like Gurugram, demand has outpaced supply by a significant margin. Sectors such as IT and business process management are expanding rapidly and are on a hiring spree. Additionally, many multinationals are establishing their headquarters and global capability centers (GCCs), driving demand for high-quality office space leasing.

At AIPL, we are experiencing increased demand for our Grade-A office segment offerings. Similarly, the retail segment is also witnessing a good level of attraction.

2. Mr. Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation.

The housing sector has transformed in recent years, becoming more mature and fundamentally robust. While there is significant demand from end-users, investors are also returning to the market. With a solid foundation and sustained growth, we anticipate that the sector will continue to progress steadily without major disruptions.

3. Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd.

Despite several challenges such as increasing input costs and rising home loan interest rates, the demand for housing has remained strong and uninterrupted. This highlights the improved affordability of homebuyers and a shift in mindset towards considering long-term factors over short-term fluctuations.

It is encouraging to see that homebuyers are not making hasty decisions based on short-term factors and are instead looking at the bigger picture.

This resilience in the housing market is a testament to the strong demand for housing and the importance of homeownership in people’s lives.