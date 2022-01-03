Commercial Private Equity Pre-Approves Loan Application Within 24-Hours

Due to the pandemic, US banks have cut loans to record levels and made loan applications lengthier than before. This has made loan acquisition a challenge for borrowers. In these difficult times, private lenders offer hard money loans and approve them quickly with their efficient underwriting processes.

Commercial Private Equity is one such Atlanta-based private hard money lender. They’ve been providing hard money loans for over seventy-five years now and offer interest rates as low as 10%.

The private lender has a top-of-the-line underwriting process that is simple and is completed within a few days. Their experts focus on finding commercial properties with low loan-to-value ratios to help their clients fulfill financial objectives.

Talking about the underwriting process, a company representative stated, “We know that banks can take a lifetime to process loan applications, and clients can’t wait for that long. This is why we’ve kept our underwriting process simple, and we’re known for pre-approving loan applications within twenty-four hours. Since we want to make loan acquisition easier for everyone, we pre-approve loans without any cost or financial obligation.”

The firm offers a wide range of specialized hard money loans, including commercial hard money loans, bridge loans, construction loans, workout loans, and raw land loans. The private hard money lender also provides blanket and corporate loans to its clients in Atlanta, GA. The company offers hard money loans on numerous commercial properties, including restaurants, golf courses, warehouses, offices, hotels, gas stations, and many more.

The Atlanta-based lender aims to expand its financial services in other areas and makes the underwriting process smoother to make loan acquisition easier for its clients.

Individuals who are interested in getting hard money loans can use the information provided below to contact the representatives at Commercial Private Equity.