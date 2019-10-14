Common Welcome Bonuses Offered by Indian Online Casinos

Indian online casinos offer numerous bonuses and promotions. It is common to get a welcome bonus when you sign on to any online casino. The online casinos use this as a marketing tool to attract newplayers. Something that should be taken advantage of! The welcome bonuses have varied bonus features that new players can enjoy.

Some of the most popular and common welcome bonuses include free spins, deposit match-up, and the no deposit bonus.

Free Spins

Indian casinos offer numerous free spins to players. The free spins give you the chance to acclimatize to the casino rules. You get to choose any game and enjoy it for a set minimum deposit. Once the free spins are exhausted, you now have to start using the amount of money you deposited to buy credits and use them to trigger spins. All you need to know is the minimum deposit amount set by the online casino and the betting range of the game you are going to play. You can then set the coin values and set the number of coins you want to bet for each payline. It’s as easy as that.

Deposit Match-ups

The deposit match-up bonus usually comes with the free spins. For a sum amount of money deposited, you are awarded a percentage of the sum of money deposited. The match-up amount depends on the casino. This is a great way of increasing the bankroll before getting started.

No Deposit Bonus

This is one of the most lucrative casino bonuses. For no money at all, you get to try out the casino without making any monetary commitments. The casino awards you a bonus or casino credits that allow you to enjoy some of their games without using any money. Once you have exhausted your credits, you can then choose to make a deposit and continue playing. You require a bonus code to redeem most no deposit bonuses.

Conclusion

As I mentioned before, it is important to read through the casino’s terms and conditions page to make sure you understand the rules behind the bonuses and how to claim them for the best gambling experience.