Communiqué 2020 – Annual Media Conclave – 22nd November

Communiqué, the annual media conclave of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, is scheduled to be held on 22nd November 2020.

IlluminatiX – the Media and PR Cell of XIMB conducts Communiqué every year which sees big names in media and business shares their knowledge with the audience. As with most things now, Communiqué has also gone online. Setting the tone right through the pandemic, many brands made it through their innovative art of storytelling. With this concept in mind, we present this year’s theme- “Brand Storytelling.” As Margaret Atwood said, storytelling can never be killed because it’s built into the human plan. The best brands are built on great stories. Storytelling has been at the core of marketing for eons. The theme revolves around the stories that make a brand. These stories stay with us long after we have encountered them, and therefore these brands become household names. Be it Amul or Coca Cola, and these brands have come to be known as one with the products they offer. The stories they spin through their campaigns keep the viewers glued to the screens in the times of ‘skip ad.’

The 7th edition of Communiqué will see the speakers unfold the secrets behind some of the most transfixing campaigns. The panel will include Mr. Nilesh Mahajan, VP, Reliance Jio, Mr. Prashant Taneja, Senior Brand Manager, Flipkart, Mr. Shahbaaz Mohammed, Senior Brand Manager, Zydus Wellness Ltd., and Mr. Bodh Deb, VP & Branch Head, AutumnGREY. These panelists are eminent industry leaders carrying rich experience in their domains. They will be sharing insights on creating a successful brand positioning through the art of storytelling. They bring to the table their wisdom and experience regarding innovation, creativity, consumer behavior, and defining a brand through a story, something that has been the plasma of the world of marketing and communication.

ABOUT XUB

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB) was established in accordance with the Xavier University Act 2013 and was inaugurated on 7th July 2014. The University is India’s first digital University and an institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. It is a self-financing institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. XUB offers its Masters in Business Management through its flagship school, XIMB. It also offers Masters in Human Resource Management through Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Rural Management through Xavier School of Rural Management, Sustainability Management through Xavier School of Sustainability and graduate programme in commerce through Xavier School of Commerce. Apart from these, it has proposed to set up other schools of higher learning in various areas like Public Policy, Sustainability, Media & Communications, Finance, Education and Centers of Research in Public Policy & others.

ABOUT XIMB

XIMB, a 33 years old business school of global repute is the Flagship School of Xavier University. Inspired by the Jesuit spirit of ‘Magis’, or excellence, XIMB strives to be a premier institute globally recognized for management education, training, research, and consulting that help build a just and humane society. The Institute today has become widely recognized for its excellence in imparting management education. It is counted among the leading management institutions in the country.

For more information please contact:

IlluminatiX, Media & PR Cell of XIMB

Email: media@ximb.ac.in

Phone No: 9692520033